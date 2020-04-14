Died the former quarterback of the NFL, Tarvaris Jackson, in an accident

The former quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, Tarvaris Jackson, died Sunday night in a car accident. He was 36 years of age.

Tarvaris Jackson started 34 of the 59 games in which he played over 10 campaigns of the NFL. Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Tennessee State confirmed the death of Jackson to ESPN. Jackson was the coach of quarterbacks for the Tigers in 2019 after spending a year as a coach and quality control coach quarterbacks at his alma mater, Alabama State.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson was involved in a crash of a single vehicle at 8:50 p. m. Sunday; the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that was driving left the road, struck a tree and rolled. Jackson was transported to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The accident occurred about 7 miles to the south of the native village of Jackson in Montgomery, Alabama.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.

Several of the former teammates and coaches of Jackson went to the social networks after learning of his death.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020

His career of 10 seasons of NFL began in Minnesota, where he was drafted no. 64 overall in 2006. Jackson started 21 regular-season games and postseason for the Vikings, but was an alternate for the greater part of his five campaigns with the club. The pin 6 feet, 2 inches and helped the Vikings to win the title of the NFC North in 2008 before his only appearance of the playoffs, a defeat of Round of Wildcards to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Vikings expressed their condolences in a press release by the team Monday.

“The whole family of the Vikins is saddened by the news that Tarvaris Jackson has been taken away from us too fast. One of the great attributes of Tarvaris it was his vision and positive attitude. Truly, he cared about others, was a good friend and will be greatly missed by family, colleagues and fans of the Vikings on all sides, we Send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Jackson ended his time in Minnesota as a substitute of Brett Favre to the campaigns of 2009 and 2010. Favre recalled Jackson as “pure classes”.

“My time with the Vikings was very special because the team accepted me and welcomed me as one of their own. Tarvaris could have done anything except that, but it was pure class and a great companion as any I’ve ever played,” said Favre in a statement. “I am proud to have called you a friend!! News so sad.”

Jackson signed with Seattle as a free agent in 2011 and won the dressing room of the Seahawks during his only season as a starter playing despite a pectoral muscle partially torn. He compiled a mark of 7-7 as a starter before being traded to the Buffalo Bills before the 2012 season. Did not participate in a gamble for the Bills.

Jackson returned to Seattle in 2013 and was a backup to Russell Wilson in the victory for the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos.