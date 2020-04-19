Diego Buonanotte sends message of support to Nico Castle

From that Nicolas Castillo he came to the Eagles of America your sense of smell scorer was present, as for the little activity that has had its share of effectiveness is not nothing wrong, however, as we know injuries have not allowed to shine at the chilean striker.

However this has not been an impediment for several players to recognize their great talent, such is the case of a player from the Catholic University of Chile Diego Buonanotte who in addition to sending support to his friend, filled him with enough praise.

In an interview with the Claro Brand, Diego recounted as it is today with the #15 of the America, in addition to argue to be to the slope of the and of their progress in this injury:

LET FRIENDSHIP AND ADMIRATION! 👬⚽️🗣 Diego Buonanotte talked EXCLUSIVELY with us about how to live this stop in Chile, and his friendship with Nico Castillohttps://t.co/gLUeaZ4jtJ pic.twitter.com/W32NNfbybo — MARK Bright (@MarcaClaro) April 18, 2020

“With Nico, I have a very good relationship, a friendship very cute, I want a lot like my family, is the top idol of my son, we were aware of the situation, I’m a friend of your trainer for you personally, during this very delicate situation I was always aware how I was, what I lived very close, always praying for him, and departed, pointing to the Dwarf.

“I’m seeing many videos of that is training, is super professional, I know that you will come back quickly, and you’re going to score goals, the football world this looking forward back”, supplemented Buonanotte.

I think that we all agree with the player of the U. of Chile, let us hope that when the striker returns to do so in the best possible way and as well can finally have that big rematch that both longs with our team.