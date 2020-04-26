Diego Lainez and Edson Alvarez send Emotional Message to Ricardo La Volpe

The Eagles the America have had coaches of all kinds, but few have been as controversial as the strategist argentine Ricardo La Volpewhich could not reap the best results in two stages with our team.

However, Volpe had the good eye to detect the talent of young homegrown players, who not only consolidated with our team, if not also managed to emigrate to Europe. We talk about Diego Lainez and Edson Alvarezwho are the players who stood out thanks to the confidence that put Ricardo in them.

In this way both young mexicans, they sent a message, very emotional, thanking him for what he did to Ricardo for all. Without a doubt, The Volpe should feel very satisfied for having contributed to the americanism of these two excellent players.

I don’t have words to finish to thank all the confidence they had in me, thank you for everything taught. I wish you much success in this new stage of your life.⚽️ @RicardoLaVolpeG pic.twitter.com/QSchhuApri — Edson Alvarez (@EdsonAlvarez19) April 24, 2020