Diego Lainez: “I Grow up with ms here with another ao in America”

Diego Lainez, player of the Betis of Spain, reiter your happiness by being part of the team of Sevilla, ms all of which in Mexico has said that it is equivoc after leaving to America very young.

“Much respect to Miguel Herrera, but I don’t agree. If I were in Mexico will be constant call to the national team and without a problem he will be in the America, but in the end, being here (in LaLiga) is where to grow”, explained Lainez to TUDN. “I grow up with ms here with another ao in America”, he added.

“This year I’m learning what would not have been able to learn on the other hand, and with that I left. The directive already decide what is best; I want to continue desarrollndome and show my football, I want to play, but right now I think only the Betis”, finaliz.

