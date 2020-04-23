Diego Lainez responds to criticism of Miguel Herrera

One of the players that has featured the Basic Forces of a Americait is without a doubt the mexican midfielder Diego Lainezwhich has been demonstrated on more than one occasion, to have a talent that is not found every day.

However, many believe that Diego went too soon to Europe, one of whom is the current coach of the club, Miguel Herrera. In this situation, the same Lainez did not remain silent and responded to the criticism of coach azulcrema:

“To Miguel, I respect him, but I don’t agree. If I had stayed in America he would be called to the Selection followed, but as I grow up more in all the senses”

– Diego Lainez

Strong statement by the young midfielder Real Betis, which have a clear goal and do not let themselves be intimidated by the opinion of others. Let us hope that the time will of the reason and soon we see him being featured in the Old Continent, the talent you have.