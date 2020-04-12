Dies Colby Cave after brain hemorrhage

MONTREAL, Canada.

The center of the Edmonton Oilers, Colby Cave, 25 years, he died after suffering a brain hemorrhage days ago, they said this Saturday his family and the ice hockey team of the NHL.

Cave was in an induced coma in a hospital in Toronto on Thursday after doctors they removed a cyst colloid that was causing the bleeding.

It is very sad to share the news of Colby, passed away early this morning”, his family said in a statement on the website of the Oilers.

“We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

His wife, Emily, had said on Thursday that, due to restrictions by the new coronavirus, the family had not been able to visit a Cave in the hospital.

The legend of the NHL, Wayne Gretzky he wrote on Twitter: “he Was a hockey player wonderful with a bright future, but a person even better. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Emily and all his family.”

In four seasons in the NHL with the Oilers and Boston Bruins, Colby Cave scored four goals and made five assists in 67 games.

