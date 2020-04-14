Dies exquarterback of the NFL

Tarvaris Jackson, exquarterback of the NFL, died Sunday night in a car accident in Alabama.

University of Tennessee Tech, in which the pin worked as a coach for his position, confirmed the news.

Jackson, 36 years of age, he was selected by the Vikings in the second round of the NFL Draft of 2006 and played 10 years in the NFL, including five years in Minnesota, where he had a record of 10-10 in 20 games as a starter for for 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Later played two seasons with the Seahawks and a year with the Bills. It was the substitute Russell Wilson during the season of the title in Seattle. In Super Bowl XLVIII played during the last quarter, the first time in 13 years that the second pin has a stake in the duel more important.

The star Seahawks posted a message on social networks, mourning the death of his friend and excompañero.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Your biography from the university of Tennessee says that he was married and had three children. Grew up in Montgomery, Alabama.