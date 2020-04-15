Dies fond of Tigers by coronavirus

MONTERREY.

After making the trip to New York city to support Tigers in the Champions League of Concacaf and contracting the virus Covid-19, amateur Jose Antonio Hurtado he died the afternoon of this Monday.

The victim was a faithful follower of the team Tigers and made the trip along with other 110 people to New York last march 9 to see the big cats compete for the Concachampions before the New York City, where they triumphed in the end 0-1 with the lone goal from Eduardo Vargas.

The victim, 64-year-old had a clinical background, suffering from hypertension, and died at the University Hospital.

Would have been the only fan who got the virus.

Yesterday, the Secretariat of Health of Nuevo Leon confirmed seven deaths for the new coronavirus.



