Dies footballer Russian during in house training

Drafting AN / EC

April 20, 2020 2:27 pm

The Lokomotiv Moscow confirmed Monday the death of a young footballer Innokentiy Samokhvalov during a training session at home, action taken before the pandemic Covid-19 . “Felt ill during a training session individualized. We are trying to clarify the circumstances”, announced the squad to moscow. With just 22 years of age, Samokhvalov was one of the most prominent talent in the Kazanka, team of the Third Division of Russia and a subsidiary of the Lokomotiv. The full-back leaves a wife and son. Rest in peace.

Related Topics: