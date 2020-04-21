Dies footballer Russian while training in your home

A footballer Russian branch of the Lokomotiv Moscow, Innokenti Samojvalov, died Monday of heart failure while she was training individually in their home due to the quarantine by coronavirus.

“It is horrible if the doctors allowed him to train, then, it is likely that you do not have any problem. We have written, (that the cause is) heart failure,” commented the coach Alexandr Grishin to the agency RIA Nóvosti.

Samojvalov, 22 years old, was found badly while he was exercising at his home and then passed away, as reported in the “Lokomotiv” in a press release.

“He was a good guy and a good friend. Lokomotiv is shocked by the news. It is a great loss for our entire family,” says the official note from the club.

Grishin he added that, due to the COVID-19, there are no training groups, although, as other players, the player of the team Kazanka trained individually following the instructions of the club.

The deceased, who was married and had a son, he entered the quarry of the team Russian railways with 9 years, won the juvenile league with Lokomotiv (2015-16) and working with the Kazanka in the second Russian division from two seasons ago.

The Union of Football of Russia, he issued a telegram of condolences, suspended all competitions until may 31, and hopes to resume the league from the second half of June and first of July.

