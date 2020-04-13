Dies the creator of the tacos of cochinita stadium of the Devils

The creator of the tacos of cochinita – the dish iconic that it has been served for years in stadiums where they have played the Diablos Rojos del México-, Alfredo Vázquez, passed away Sunday morning, informed the board of the computer.

“We join the grief felt by the family Vazquez, by the death of Mr. Alfredo Vázquez, whom we remember with so much affection”, he informed the board of the Heck in social networks.

The tacos de cochinita became a traditional dish in at least the last three stadiums in which they played the Devils as a local, that is to say, the Forum Sun, the Fray Nano and the Alfredo Harp Helú.

The tacos are served up to the place of the fan. The order was composed of three tacos and they could serve guacamole, to taste.

“Policy, technical body, players and staff we join in the grief that overwhelms the family Vazquez. We express our deepest condolences and we wish prompt resignation to his entire family”, he added the release of the Devils.