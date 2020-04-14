Dies the mother of Karl-Anthony Towns by coronavirus

The mother of Karl-Anthony Towns, star player of the Timberwolves of Minnesota he died on Monday from complications related to Covid-19.

The team issued a statement in which they gave to learn of the death of Jacqueline Townsthe stem of the center star of the Wolves.

She was hospitalized from the end of last month and a week ago went into a coma.

On the 25th of march, Towns she posted a video on social networks sharing the sadness that his family was going through during the last few days with the case of your mom.

The publication noted that both of his parents were infected coronavirus and while his father recovered, his mother no longer was able to leave the hospital.

“I made this video for people to understand the severity of this disease, practice social distancing, please don’t be find in places with lots of people. It simply increases your chances of getting this disease, and this disease is deadly “.

The NBA suspended the season 2019-20 after the center of the Jazz , Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19.