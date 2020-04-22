Dillian Whyte said that he could eliminate “any top ten heavyweight in the UFC,” and become the first world champion of boxing and MMA

Dillian Whyte has long been at the dawn of a boxing world title, but this is not the only sport that the 32 year old believe they can conquer.

Whyte must pull on the belt of the heavyweight WBC Tyson Fury after the fight of the trilogy, the Gypsy King with Deontay Wilder, on the condition that it overcomes Alexander Povetkin in the future, probably.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin were planned for July of this year.

Whyte, 27-1 in his career, with his only defeat in the face of the heavyweight champion and fellow countryman, WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO, Anthony Joshua.

But before the boxing, the Whyte has fought in kickboxing and MMA, and with success.

Whyte has won 20 of his fights in kickboxing and has not suffered a single defeat. His only MMA fight ended with a victory by knockout after only 12 seconds.

Speaking to the Sun, Whyte said he could eliminate one of the top 10 heavyweights in the UFC this time, and this includes Francis Ngannou and the champion Stipe Miocic.

“I have not been trained in kickboxing or MMA for some time but, for me, it is like riding a bike”, he said.

“Once I’ve gotten some of the rust, my instincts are rushing and I’m ready to dominate again.

Dillian Whyte is in line for a shot at the WBC title for years now

“The guys heavy out there, the champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, are the elite and should I work on my grappling and my catch.

“But I know, standing and boxant in gloves, 4-ounce, I could eliminate ALL of their ten heavy weights.”

“In these cages, these are rounds of five-minute movements, kicks, punches, wrestling non-stop – this is not a joke. But I have better manual skills than any of them and because they are trying to cover a lot of aspects, this leaves a lot of holes in their game. “

The Body Snatcher has spoken of crossing in the past, and has specifically spoken of Ngannou, a man known as a big punch in the UFC.

Whyte looks clearly the UFC and believes that the way in which Ngannou has lost in the past not only makes him a coward, but giving Whyte the confidence that he could beat him.

Francis Ngannou continues to train in the middle of the epidemic of COVID-19 – despite the postponement of his fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik

“I qualified Ngannou of loose because for a guy of 6 feet 4 inches and 18th, he has not shown enough heart in his two defeats.

“He was on a sequence of ten consecutive victories, mainly wins in the first round against of the companions, and as soon as he has grown, he has lost twice, so that people are not content simply to stand there and let him hit them.

“Ngannou has said that he would like a boxing match but I note that he has not mentioned my name even after I publicly treaty of loose. Says it all really.

“However, I like the sound of move to the UFC, to see what kind of agreement could be made. To become heavyweight champion in the two is something that no one has ever done before. “

talkSPORT

Dillian Whyte believes he could be the first man to become champion in both boxing and MMA

The athletes of crossover have rarely worked since Michael Jordan up to Conor McGregor, but it must be said that Whyte has real references to back up what he says in regards to his own abilities.

With a good team around him and serious training, who knows what Whyte could do.

First of all, however, he will want to have a shot on a boxing world title – a shot that many fans believe is well overdue.

