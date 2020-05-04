Dior : Jennifer Lawrence and Monica Bellucci, gorgeous at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week begins in beauty, and this, in spite of the rain. On Tuesday, journalists, fashion models and stars attended the much anticipated Dior show, which took place at Roland Garros. Like every season, the house has won over the public with his new creations. And to attend the show, an audience of dignitaries from around the world.

American actress Jennifer Lawrence, heroine of the house of Dior, arrived in his leather jacket and draped skirt black, just like Monica Bellucci, divine in a black gown, which wowed the public with his new hair cut, a short bob. Actress Julianne Moore was also of the party, as well as the Russian model Natalia Vodianova, the French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos and the super-influenceuse Italian Chiara Ferragni. Check out the images of this first rank very VIP.