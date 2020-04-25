Dior Joaillerie again appeal to the playful Cara Delevingne

(Relaxnews) – Dior Joaillerie lifts the veil on its new campaign, embodied by his muse fetish Cara Delevingne. The actress and british model lends its features to the collection, “Yes”, which comes at an opportune time for Valentine’s day.

Cara Delevingne / Dior Joaillerie

The face of the campaigns of Dior Joaillerie since September last year, Cara Delevingne is the muse of the new collection “Yes” to the French house. Ten days to Valentine’s day, the collection focuses on rings, bracelets, and necklaces with a diamond.

The collection also offers pieces on which are inscribed “I love you” or “You for Me”. Diamonds come for them to sublimate the “i” or “j” according to the versions presented.

Always so mischievous, Cara Delevingne presents the new collection proclaiming a large “yes” several times and in different ways. The first visual shows setting the goal of his gaze dark with all the jewels of the collection in accumulation.

The british actress has become in a few seasons a close of the house of Dior, embodying not only the jewelry collections, but also the new Dior Beauty. In addition to these collaborations with the French house, it also poses regularly for Burberry, Balmain, or TAG Heuer.

