Dior joaillerie appoints Cara Delevingne as the face of glamour

A true icon for female beauty, Cara Delevingne is now the new ambassador of the collections, Dior Joaillerie.

The young model, who is known notably in the film Valérian Luc Besson, is now staged in the new campaigns, “Rose of the Winds” and ” Yes “, imagined by Victoire de Castellane.

Bold, rebellious, model, singer or actress, Cara Delevingne proves to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Woman is modern, spontaneous with a grain of madness, it monopolizes and transgresses the codes of the house in asserting its differences and its multi-faceted identity. His only limit is his own freedom. “The it-girl Cara Delevingne perfectly embodies the spirit of the collection the Rose of the winds, and gives his own interpretation through his humor and his touch of irreverence,” explains the brand in Diormag.

This is not his first collaboration with the house of Dior, as the british actress was also the face of the lipstick Dior Addict Stella Shine, and other beauty products. It thus adds a new string to its bow, becoming the figure of the collections, Dior Joaillerie.

The first campaign is done in collaboration with the artistic director of Dior Joaillerie, Victoire de Castellane, the reinterpretation of the star Christian Dior’s favourite, a rose of the winds. The collection compass Rose of Dior fine Jewelry is comprised of necklaces, bracelets and rings in the colours subtle, such as the rose gold opal or turquoise, mother-of-pearl or malachite…

Surely something to give ideas of Christmas to the women in the stoneware of the wind and of their desires !

https://www.dior.com/fr_fr/mode-femme/joaillerie/rose-des-vents

Article produced by Alan Bertaux in the framework of the Bachelor Luxury at the Ecole ING-EAC, supervised by Kyra Brenzinger

