Diplo confirms the birth of his third child – Actu Diplo

Across the Atlantic, mother’s day was celebrated last may 10. On social networks, many celebrities have paid tribute to their dear mother. And Diplo has not escaped the trend.

The musician has as well addressed a few words to the three women in his life: his mother, so Barbara Jean, but also Kathryn Lockhart, his first girlfriend with whom he had two children, and Jevon King, his current girlfriend and mother of his last child, Pace: “Thank you for giving me life and for having helped me to create it myself, he commented on his account Instagram. Here are the three mothers, the highest in the world. I am still learning, but you have offered me three perfect little boys. I love you more than anything.”

It is therefore by these few sweet words that Diplo has confirmed the birth of her third son. A well-kept secret since the boy is born on the 20th of march!