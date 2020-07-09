Diplo plays cowboys with Noah Cyrus for the music video for “Mine” – Actu Diplo

Diplo continues the promotion of his latest country album, “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1 : the Snake Oil”. He just released the single “be Mine”, a duet with Noah Cyrus. In the clip, very american title, the two artists meet in the countryside, surrounded by the farm.

The video shows the sister of Miley Cyrus in couture clothing cowgirl. She moves around a corral full of horses, while Diplo is coupled to the manual work! The duo was then found to ride a horse.

Diplo teamed up with other stars for the second album of his career

The duo with Noah Cyrus is not the only recent collaboration of Diplo. The successful producer has been surrounded by many other artists in his new country album. One is left on this disk titles with the Jonas Brothers, or even Young Thug. Diplo has even remixed “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Thomas Wesley, of his true name, had already released a first solo album. It was “Florida” released in 2004, and it is revealed in the great day of his taste for EDM.