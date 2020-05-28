Diplo unveils a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj x Major Lazer

Diplo has become one of the most prolific artists of the current era of streaming in quarantine, jumping over the streams of the left and right and broadcasting music to tens of thousands of fans digital each week. During one of these streams, he dropped a new Lazer major collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Mr. Eazi.

This is not the first time that the Major Lazer collaborates with one or the other artist, bringing Nicki to “Run Up” with partynextdoor in 2017 and Mr. Eazi on “Tied Up” with Scratches & Jake Gosling in 2018. Having the two together on the same track, however, is certainly the cause of our ears.

The clip, posted by a fan of Nicki Minaj, is unfortunately very short. Although we hear the distinct voices of Nicki, Mr Eazi is not present, so we’ll have to wait for the full track to get a full picture of what collaboration has to offer.

Check out the clip below!

MAZOR LAZER x NICKI MINAJ x Mr. EAZI. AVAILABLE SOON! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ZqCKWCS5p – NMLite (@NMLite_) may 24, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com