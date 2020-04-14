Diplo: what are the greatest music artist? – Actu Diplo

Diplo, Nicky Jam, Will Smith, Era Istrefi – check out the lyrics of “Live It Up”

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh

One life, live it up, ’cause we got one life

One life, live it up, ’cause you don’t get it twice

Strength in numbers, is a force we can mix

We raise our flags and put our pride on our back

We feelin’ like a champion when we shine our light

We got the power, make the nation correct

One life, live it up, ’cause you got one life

One-One-one life, live it up, ’cause you don’t get it twice

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh

One life, one dream

One time, one team

One of you, lights high

Thousand road blocks, one-shot

One truth, no fears

One flag, oh yeah

We’ve been waiting for this all year

Where y’all at? We right here!

There are colors rumba y estamos celebrando

Todo el mundo que me levante las manos

‘Tamos vivos, hay that disfrutarlo

Hoy nadie me detiene porque yo no sé parar, no no

One life, live it up, ’cause we got one life

One life, live it up, ’cause you don’t get it twice

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh

For the love

I ‘ ma rep where I’m coming from

Every nation under the sun

Elevating their favorite sound, when he hit and run

You wanted it, you got it

The whole world is watching

So let’s get this popping

Where y’all at?

We right here!

Only one life to live, got so much to give

Fighting for the nation now, that is my gift

Run like a champion and win like a king

That’s my only goal, my everything

Live it up now, now

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (tryna see ambition)

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (victory celebration)

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (one love, one nation)

Oh oh, oh oh oh oh (ayy!)

That sweeter when you reach that goal

Diplo reveals a world of magic with Sia and Labrinth in the group LSD

Diplo doesn’t just hit with his group Major Lazer, or even to create hits for top artists. It adds a new string to his bow in 2018, teaming up with Sia and the singer Labrinth! The three stars form a group apart, nicknamed LSD for the union of the three initials of the members but also for the quirky side of their music and video. Diplo and his friends offer a world of different from what we usually see. The band’s style is colorful and very joyful.

It is in may 2018, as the new trio released its first single, “Genius”. This song will become a hit in a very short time. Sia sings with a sense of humor she’s looking for a man very intelligent, comparable to Newton, Galileo or Einstein. The success of the group is engaged also through its other titles: “Audio”, “Thunderclouds” and “Mountains”.

In April 2019, LSD released his first album titled “Welcome to the Wonderful World of LSD”. The magic actually operates between the three artists. According to Diplo, the success of this collaboration is due to his two colleagues, Sia and Labrinth : “I am not really the third wheel of the project. I’m just here to make sure that things have meaning, because when you put Lab and Sia in a room, it’s like the more crazy blends between two people with the largest deficit in attention, and the people with the most creative that I know of.“explained the producer on the mic with Zane Lowe on Beats 1.