Direct [Jenifer] – Poupie – “Bang Bang” (Sheila) – The Voice





Poupie was later conquered all of the world, coaches, public and internet users by creating the buzz with its original cover of “Me, myself and I” G-easy & Bebe Rexha from the hearing to the blind. It is by making the splash that Poupie has chosen to be coached by Jenifer. Benefit that you can review on MYTF1. This Talent is then recovered from the scene of KO with “Always Remember us This Way” by Lady Gaga, version piano-voice. Again, Poupie has proven to be very creative and had moved his coach. Poupie still has sublimated a title for the Battles in the face of Petru, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. With a tear in the heart, Jenifer has decided to separate from Peter, and chose to continue with Poupie for Direct. This evening, a reprise of one of the titles of Sheila, ” Bang Bang “, will she be a new time to seduce her coach and the public to find next Saturday on the 2nd direct season 8 ?

Extrait du REPLAY The Voice – Live 1 Saturday 18 may 2019