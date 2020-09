The video game will certainly include over 50 off-road cars (thus far, the checklist consists of the Ford Fiesta R5, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI, Subaru WRX STI NR4 and also Audi Sport quattro S1 E2), rally places (Australia, Spain, Michigan, Sweden and also Wales) with several tracks, and also is a main companion of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, including its real-life tracks.

Download Now