Disappearance of the Ascent MX. Paulo Pezzolano points out damage to Liga MX

As a footballer, Paulo Pezzolano he played just 12 matches in the Ascent MX with the Necaxabut it was enough to know the value of that division has for the Liga MX, in which he is now coach of Pachuca.

The charrúa, who wore the lightning in the Clausura 2012, he considered it a pity to eliminate the ascent and descent, and convert the circuit of silver just in a League of Development, because it will cause a drop in the level of competition of the Maximum Circuit and in the economic investment, as clubs that usually fight for not to descend lost interest in spend to save.

“It is a pity because it removes a bit of competitiveness to the tournament of the First Division, because if there is no ascent and no descent then you lose a little fear to go down and you also lose the theme of investing more to not come down and make more competitive the League,” said the uruguayan in an interview Mediotiempo.

Pezzolano played 12 matches, 946 minutes and scored a goal in Mexico in 2012. That short experience was enough to realize that in the Ascent MX, the players that could occupy a place in the First Division, and clubs that make strong investments to sign players and look for a place in the Maximum Circuit.

“The teams that wanted to ascend hired, then there was good competition between the clubs. It is a pity because are going to lose jobs and above all the competitiveness, that is the most important in football”, he added.

MEXICAN PLAYERS AND SELECTION, THE BENEFICIARIES

Despite its negative opinion on the elimination of the Ascent MX, Pezzolano rescued the positive points, because it was felt that the footballers mexican and el Tri would be the beneficiaries.

“The positive thing that I see is that you can further strengthen the mexican player, that is a reality, because I don’t need to invest much and start playing more youth players,” he said.

“So that it strengthens more the League with mexican players, you strengthen the national player and the short-term or medium-term can promote the Mexican national team. It has bad things, but positive as this”.