Disaster for Mariah Carey, his concerts no longer of interest to anyone

In residence for three months at the Caesar Palace in Las Vegas for his tour “the Butterfly Returns”, the diva just to sell tickets of his twelve dates. A new episode unfortunate for the singer, after a series of setbacks of all kinds.

Things are not going well for Mariah Carey. After statements awkward on the shooting in Las Vegas, accusations of harassment against himcancellations of concerts, of mental health disorders, the descent into hell continues for the diva, which is obviously no longer attracts anyone. Gone is the era where Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and other popular artists of the moment are tearing out its services for a featuring on their album. Indeed, the singer of 48 years is in turmoil. Programmed at the prestigious Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for a series of twelve concerts spread out over three months in the framework of the tour “Butterfly Returns”, she is struggling to sell tickets.

“This is a disaster,” said an internal source to Page Six . The dealers, who had bought lots of tickets start to panic”. And they have what. The first concert, scheduled for 5 July, is as yet view full. That means tickets for the following dates, except that they sell hard? On Ticketmasterthe site of the sale of places, shows that more than half of the seats are still available on some dates (prices vary between 60 and over 770 dollars).

Setbacks which could gloat over his ex-officer, Stella Bulochnikov, thanked by the diva in November. According to the source Page Sixit was planned to set Carey in a smaller room, to announce the shows sold-out before being returned. “Instead, they have chosen the “Caesar” and his 4.300 seats”, she says. A choice far too ambitious for the taste of the officer.

During this time, the manager of Carey, he plays the ostrich. “These allegations are false and come from a source that seems to be desperately convinced to be in the right”, he said to our colleagues. A few days later, the diva appeared on the set of Jimmy Kimmel, calling seriously into question these statements. The singer has distributed tickets to members of the public. An altruistic gesture or an operation of the promotion hopeless?