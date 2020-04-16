Disastrous imitation of the ‘Tuca’ in TUDN and chair of Nahuel ‘narrating’

By
James Reno
-
0
18


The choose MX has been somewhat of a hotbed of talent (and some don’t, as the impersonator of the ‘Tuca’) and if the Puebla has made known to the front alternate to the alternate, Santiago Ormeño, Tigers have among their ranks the next narrator of mexican soccer, Nahuel Guzman.

The archer Tigers showed their talents before the microphones and gave it back to TUDN with only know the alignment is virtual that you would use to confront the America, handled this time by Giovani Dos Santos, after the disastrous debut of Nicolas Benedetti in the controls.

Nahuel showed tooooda the school of storytellers from argentina, which has marked Christian Martinoli, precisely because of its origins in argentina. The ‘Saddleback’ has announced its line-up with pace, clarity, tone and strength, so if TUDN want to deal with Martinoli, in Guzman can get a very powerful weapon.

TUDN, in the past, such as Televisa, already had in their ranks a goalkeeper narrating matches (not commenting as Oswaldo Sanchez or Moses Muñoz) in Raul Orvañanos, who for a long time made a good pair with the ‘Dog’ Bermudez, who at the transmission was overtaken the singing goals, while the game virtual was already resuming.

The sad imitation of the ‘Tuca’

The transmission of TUDN were invited Iván Zamorano, Luke Zelarayán and a mimic of the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who took all the negative criticism on the part of the followers azulcremas and felines.

In the end, the Tigers signed the defeat 3-2 to the America and Gio became the hope azulcrema in the choose MX.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here