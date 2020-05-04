Discomfort : these two stars wear the same dress on the red carpet

This is the worst haunting of all the fashionistas : come up with the same dress as another at a party. The last to have encountered this problem ? Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza at the premiere of the film “Ingrid Goes West”. But this is perhaps not a coincidence…

Same dress and shoes the same : the least one can say is thatElizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza looked like two drops of water to the pre-screening ofIngrid Goes West. Dressed both in Marc Jacobs, the two co-stars have played their resemblance to the promo of their latest film. If the two actresses have deliberately chosen the same outfit, it is to echo the plot of the film. It puts in scene the characters of an it girl, Taylor, who haunts the character of Ingrid. This last will make every effort to be like him, even dressing exactly like her. But this kind of discomfort on the red carpet is not always orchestrated, and some celebrities have already had the bad surprise to arrive at an event with the same outfit as another. In 2015 it is Emily Ratajkowski who has accidentally found herself nose to nose with Sara Sampaio who sported the same dress as her. More recently, Thylane Blondeau and Sveltlana Ustinova have mounted the steps at Cannes, both decked out in a dress Diorthe same. And this little incident is not without reminding us of a scene very funny Sex And The City 2 in which Miley Cyrus because of the shadow Samantha Johns wearing an outfit identical to hers.

Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza in Marc Jacbos on the 27th of July to the first ofIngrid Goes West :