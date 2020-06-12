discount on a Samsung TV QLED 65″ line Q85R

Return discounts on eBay. Today, a retailer offers a very interesting offer on a TV QLED Samsung 65-inch line Q85Rthat can be brought home at a very affordable price.

The TV carries a model number of QE65Q85RATXZT and is available to 1.199,99 Eurcompared to 1.629 Euros currently proposed by Samsung and 2.999 Euro list. The discount then it is really considerable even taking this into account, in addition to the technical specifications.

We are in front of a TV based on the processor Quantum 4K with the QLED and the latest technology in Ultra-Viewing Angle that allows you to watch content from multiple angles are extremely sharp, with the same degree of color accuracy. There is also the technology of backlight Direct Full Array 8X, which improves the accuracy, while the Quantum Dot allows the TV to offer realistic colors, both in dark scenes and in the ones that are very bright. As we have had the opportunity to return even earlier for the same models in the line, the tv is also equipped with the technology FreeSync (VRR), which reduces the delay in the receipt of the signal, which is especially useful during sessions of gaming. From the front, also comes the Real Game Enhancer.

Yeppon has a percentage of positive feedback, 99%, and also offers free delivery as standard.