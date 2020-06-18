discount on TV QLED Samsung 55-inch line Q90R

New day, new promotions Mediaworld, that in the new leaflet “Eco Mania”, active online and in stores until next June 24, 2020, allows you to enjoy a discount is very interesting proposed on a TV Samsung QLED panel 55-inch.

The model in question is the QE55Q90RATXZT and, as indicated just above, is a 55-inch, of course 4K. The price is 1189,30 Eurocompared to 1599 Euro list, with the possibility to pay in 20 installments, with the tan and the apr is 0% 59,47 € per month. The distribution chain but does not offer the free shipping, but the shipping has a cost of 19,99 Euros, with arrival home scheduled between Thursday 25 June and Tuesday 30 June, while the withdrawal of context, in shop is free.

The TV line is Q90R and is based on the processor Quantum 4K that is able to edit and optimize images and sound in real time to always offer a viewing experience optimal conditions. This is also the Ultra-Viewing Angle that ensures vibrant colours, even if you watch TV from the side, and with regard to the backlight, is this the Direct Full Array 16X.

The promotion is available both in the shop and online.