discounts crazy this night with the Red Night!

Completely surprise, MediaWorld has announced a Red Night for this night. For the uninitiated, this is an initiative that promises “bidding crazy” in the course of a 12-hour period.

In fact, as you can see on the the official website of MediaWorldthe discounts started at 21:00 today, July 7, 2020 and will end at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow, July 8, 2020. Difficult to provide a list of all the products involved, but the chain promises “exciting offers also at a zero rate”. Also, on all purchases from 99 euros there is the free shipping.

At the time of writing have already been launched promotionsthat give us a “taste” of what is expected from the initiative. The discounts seem to be several categories, from smartphones (there are also iPhone XS and and Samsung Galaxy S20+) to the computer, going for gaming (there is a offer related to Sony PS VR Mega Pack v2). Also present appliances, TV, cameras, and music CDS. In short, a little bit of everything, for a night out “crazy”.

We recommend you take a jump on the portal of MediaWorld and access to the pages relating to the various categories to get an idea about the active promotions, that may also vary during the night (it is not specified). In any case, it may be a good time to get your hands on some product that you’ve been keeping an eye on for a while.