discounts on AirPods, MacBook, iPhone and Apple Watch

In parallel with the handwheel still active, Unieuro lancia today new promotion christened “Special Apple”that allows you to bring home, all at reduced prices many devices of the Cupertino company, including the MacBook, the AirPods and the iPhone.

The AirPods Profor example , can be brought to the house 229,90 Euro, 50 Euro less compared to the 279 Euro price.

From the front of the The Apple Watch, the Series 3 GPS Only case 38mm switch to 229 Euro45% less than the launch price of 418 Euros, while the model 42mm is available 259 Euro. The more the lower the discount on the Apple Watch Series 5, of course: the variant with case 44mm, in fact, can be purchased at 479 Eurowhile the 40mm to 449 Euro.

With regard to the iPhone, the iPhone Xs Max 64 gigabyte switch to 749 Eurowhile iPhone 11 128 gigabytes is granted to 829 Eurowith the 64GB model to 769 Euro. iPhone 11 Pro 256GB on the other hand, by 1269 Euroand iPhone 11 Pro Max with the same cut of memory 1349 Euro.

iPad Pro by 11 inches with 64 gigabytes of storage instead, it passes to 649 Euro.

In discount, even the Apple Magic Mouse 2, such 84,99 Eurowhile the Magic Keyboard can be purchased for 84,99 Euro.

The complete list of products can be consulted on this address.