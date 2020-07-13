discounts on many TV QLED up to July 19

Macy’s launched today a new leaflet, up to July 19 offers the Samsung Days. The offerings are not many, but embrace different models of TV QLED, even of the recent series, on which it is possible to save a good sum of money compared to list prices.

On the cover, is this the TV QLED Q800T 8K 65-inch the price of 3899 Euros, 100 Euros less than 3999 Euro list.

Through the promotions, the QLED Q60T 55-inch passes for 899 Euroalso in this case , for a discount of 100 Euros compared to the 999 Euro list. The QLED Q60R by 75 inches, however, can be purchased at 1249 Euros, for a savings of 540 Euros, compared to 1789 Euro list proposed by the manufacturer.

Finally, the Crystal UHD TU8070 55-inch can be bought for 599 Euros (50 Euro less than the 649 Euro price), while the model 50-inch goes for 499 Euros from the previous 549 Euro. On the Crystal UHD TU7170 by 75-inch, instead, is offered a discount of 100 Euro to 1199 Euro, while the model 43-inch you save 30 Euro and passes to 369 Euros. Finally, the Crystal UHD TU7070 can be bought for 649 Euros, from 749 Euros the previous.

