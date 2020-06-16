discounts on smartphones, laptops, and monitors

Expert has announced the launch of the summer offersthat are exclusively available on its web site, and present interesting discounts on many categories of products, including smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Starting right from the tablet, the Lenovo TB-X606X by 10.3-inch with processor octa-core, 64 gigabytes of internal memory, 8mp rear camera and 5000 mAh battery can be purchased at 219 Eurofrom 249 Euro list, for a saving of 30 Euros. In the discount there is also the Huawei Mediapad T5 from 64 gigabytes, to 219,90 Euro, 40 Euro less from 259,90 Euro.

Front of the notebook, theAcer A315-7045 with Intel Core i7 processor 10510U 4-corescreen 15.6-inch with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, 16 gigabytes of RAM and SSD 512GB passes to 849 Eurofrom 899 Euro earlier. The Lenovo Legion Y540 with i7 9750H, screen 15.6 inch, 16GB of RAM and hard disk from 1 terabyte + SSD 5400 RPM can be purchased at 1.359,20 €, 339,80 less than the Eur 1.699 Euro earlier.

As far as the monitor instead, the Samsung LC24F390FHUX 24-inch curved Full HD is available at 109,99 Eurowhile the SM-C27F390FHU by 27 inches also curved Full HD switch to 129,90 Euro.

Finally, we close with a smartphone: the Redmi Notes 8T 64 gigabytes is available at 169,90 €, Huawei P30 Lite New Edition 279,90 Eur and the Galaxy A71 to 399 Euro.

The complete list of offerings is available at this address.