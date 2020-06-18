discounts on the TV and the soundbar

Euronics has announced today the launch of the new flyercalled the “Black Friday of Summer”, which offers a wide range of discounts on products and electronics, including a TV and soundbar. The special audio-video is the part on which we focus the most. The discounts are valid until July 1, 2020.

Between the TV, we find the Sony KD55AG8BAEP 55-inch-1499 Euro, 350 Euro less compared to the 1849 Euro list, while the model 65-inch of the same line pass at 2199 Euros, for a saving of 500 Euro in this case. Always from the front of the Sony, you’ll also find the KD55XG8596BAEP 55-inch at a price of 699 Euros, 300 Euros less than the price proposed by the manufacturer.

Regarding the LG, however, is the’OLED55B9PLA 55-inch is available at the price of 1249 Euros, a discount of 650 Euros, while the 43UM7450PLA is proposed to 399 Euros.

Between the the soundbar is interesting the Yamaha YAS108BL, at 139 Euros from 249 Euros earlier, for a net savings of 44,18%.

Always promotions, audio-video we also find the Google Home 49,90 Euro (compared to the 99,90 Euro earlier) and Chromecast 4K Ultra 64,90 Euro, for a savings of 18,77%.

