discounts on TVS and smartphones

Also the Expert has launched the new flyer July 2020, which will be active until the 12th of the month in all the stores. It’s called “100% of convenience” and includes a wide range of promotions on TV, smartphone and products and electronics.

The TV OLED55B9PLA LG’s 55-inch 4K Ultra HD it can be purchased at 1.199 Euros, for a savings of 200 Euro. In discount, even the Series 7 of Samsung: the UE55TU707U 55-inch is proposed for 449 Euros, and the model 65-inch at 699 Euro. The Samsung Series 6 QE55Q60TAU 55-inch is available to 949 Euro, for a savings of 50 Euro, while the QE55Q90RAT 55-inch is a proposal from 1.249 Euro. Sony offers the KD55AG8 55-inch 1.499 Euro, while with regard to Panasonic we find the TX-40GX810E 40-inch to 559 Euro.

From the front of the smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB can be brought home to 699 Euro, 230 Euro less than the list price, while the Oppo A52 is available at 179,90 Euro.

The soundbar Samsung HW-R450 200W 2.1-channel instead, it is available at 129,90 Euro.

The full list of the products in the flyer is available at this address.