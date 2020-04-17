Discover here a part of the epic of the show Daft Punk at Coachella!

The festival of music and arts Coachella Valley is one of the music festivals the most important and the most important in the world. Its history dates back to the age of 21 and he grabs 20 successful editions (in 2000 it was cancelled). Just to celebrate his twentieth anniversary, Youtube Originals has announced its association with the festival to launch the documentary Coachella: 20 years in the desert.

The announcement came shortly after the publication of the poster of the festival in 2020, with YouTube as a partner of the live broadcast. But of course, before the postponement of the festival, This transmission will continue until the weekend 10 and on the 16th of October. In the campaigns home support for the coronavirus, the festival has released the hashtag #Couchellait is an invitation to take advantage of this new documentary in the comfort of your chair.

The documentary that they are going to present is going to be material, exclusive of the last two decades. Coachella: 20 years in the desert opens the archives of the festival for the first time. Imagine the number of stories that have 20 editions: historical presentations such as Daft Punk, Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Bjork, The White Stripes, Madonna, Radiohead and many others, much more. As well as exclusive interviews and all the flavor that makes Coachella one of the best festivals in the world.

#StayHome. Connect-you. You bring the desert for a return on 20 years of moments, of artists and performances that have defined Coachella. First on @Youtube on April 10 at 12 noon PT #Couchella Watch the entire #CoachellaDoc here: https://t.co/cstlfjQ2lC pic.twitter.com/PJUUmIm3CC

– Coachella (@coachella) 30 march 2020

Coachella: 20 years in the desert can be seen for free with the ads already classic (a reasonable price). But if you want to see things without interruption, the subscription service YouTube Premium will continue to offer free advertising to all the original content on the platform. But you always have the opportunity to try the platform for free for a month and if she beats you, you will have to pay 119 $ a month. Here you can see the documentary on Coachella from 14 hours (central time in Mexico):