discover how to sell a photo of the couple

Since the announcement of their departure from the british monarchy, the identification of Meghan Markle and prince Harry is amplified. The duke and duchess of Sussex must ensure their security without the financial assistance of the royal family. And the bill promises to be salty, especially since their recent move to Los Angeles. Because, now, they are no longer simply pursued by the tabloids in English, renowned for their insistence, and even harassment, but also by the paparazzi americans, ready to everything to get the slightest shot.

“It’s going to be the frenzy to achieve them”, admitted the journalist californian Mark Karloff at the Times, before continuing : “They will be hunted down all day, at least for the first few months. They will not be able to leave without being photographed.” According to the professional, some of the pictures will be able to negotiate up to six digits, with a value estimated at $ 100,000. “Leonardo DiCaprio, global interest, Beyoncé, world interest. This is what is Meghan. I hope she is ready for it,” added the reporter.

Many disappointments

This is a new problem that should be added to the many difficulties experienced by the couple, since his departure from the United Kingdom. After the prohibition of the use of their old brand “Sussex Royal”, Meghan Markle and Harry have experienced a new setback at the time of launch their foundation Archewell, at the beginning of April. The announcement has indeed been wasted by a bad joke of hackers, who had appropriated

