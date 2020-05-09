Discover the home to $ 9.5 million for The Rock, Georgia

Dwayne Johnson has a new home.

According to the website people TMZ, The Rock would have bought a house in Georgia in early October. The sprawling property is over 1,300 square feet and has eight rooms. What room for all the family and all the friends of the star.

The country mansion of French inspiration has other luxury features. Let’s take the example of the living room. The space has a beautiful wooden parquet floor in walnut, with an impressive stone fireplace, beautiful beamed ceiling and a beautiful chandelier. The space leads directly to the kitchen, made of beautiful wood cabinet, a huge island and appliances of luxury.

But this is not all. There is also a large library with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. If the actor Jungle Cruise has need to refer to a scenario or check their e-mails, the place is well found. In addition to this, there are no less than seven bathrooms, including one with a fireplace and a huge bathtub. Still not impressed ? There is also a magnificent wine cellar.