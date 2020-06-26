Discover the meaning of the tattoo secret of Jennifer Aniston

Some are proud to expose all of their tattoos : it is a way to show your personality and your tastes. But others prefer to keep these tracks in the secret of a skin. This is the case of Jennifer Aniston, which has always sought to hide his tattoo.

Tribute to Jennifer Aniston with her dog

During your mini-reunion with the actress Lisa Kudrow, who played the capricious Phoebe in Friends, Jennifer Aniston revealed her tattoo on the wrist. Is, in roman letters, numerals 11 and 11. What is the meaning behind it ?

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE : “The the number 11 it is special to her because it’s her birthday and the Norman”. As a reminder, Jennifer Aniston was born the 11th of February. She also had as a faithful companion Norman, a dog, for 15 years. Finally joined the paradise of dogs in 2011.

And that’s not all ! Jennifer Aniston has also chosen to make a declaration of love to your dog by the tattoo for a second time. Has the name of your dog Normantattooed on the inside of your foot.

Tattoos animal stars

Jennifer Aniston is not the only celebrity that has chosen to burn the skin as a memento of your pet. Demi Lovato has, for example, the portrait of your poodle disappeared tattooed on her foot, with the writing of “Buddy was here”. The same with Miley Cyrus, who has tattooed the portrait of her dog Mary Jane in your calf.

The influenceuse Chiara Ferragni has chosen a tattoo of her French bulldog Matilda on his index finger.

But there are also cat lovers ! Lena Dunham had tattooed his Sphynx behind his shoulder and Bella Thorne is an adorable cat tucked behind your ear !