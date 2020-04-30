Discover the most beautiful photos of actress Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot : Miss Israel actress through teacher military

Gal Gadot comes into the world on April 30, 1985 to Petah Tikva in Isräel. At the age of 18 years old, she performs her compulsory military service in the country in the army israeli. Later, it even becomes an instructor in the army for the combat-readiness of young recruits. At the same time, she wins the contest of Miss Israel 2014 at the age of 18 years. After that, she launches into the study of law before moving into a career as a model and actress.

It was not until 2009 that she made it known to the general public thanks to his role in the film Fast and Furious 4. The following year, she won a secondary role alongside Tom Cruise in the feature film Night and Day. In 2016, it is the consacration thanks to her role of Wonder Woman in the movies