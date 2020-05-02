Discover the role that Jennifer Lawrence would have loved to play at the cinema

Jennifer Lawrence may be a big movie star, but that doesn’t mean that she gets all the roles that she wants in a snap of the finger. While she is in this moment-even in the midst of promotion for his new movie ” Red Sparrow “, the young actress went on interviews. In an interview with the animator Howard SternJennifer Lawrence has revealed the role that she most regretted to have missed in his life, and the answer is probably not what you imagine… It is an adaptation of the cartoon ” Alice in Wonderland “, released in 2010, directed by Tim Burton and produced by the Disney studios. If Jennifer Lawrence had hoped to embody Alice, finally it is the Australian Mia Wasikowska will be offered the role at the age of 19. A period of time that Jennifer Lawrence has described as ” one of the most discouraging of his career “.

“I had this conversation with Emma Stone, because at the time, we auditionnait often for the same things she and I “, begins by explaining to the radio antenna of Howard Stern. She continues : “It was a role that I had dreamed of, but the only thing that has really killed her, and where I was really devastated it was when I moved to the side of an audition for the film of Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland”. “Not long memory for old mistakes for a penny, Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that her rival, the australian was the right person to interpret Alice. “It was perfect and absolutely brilliant for this role, I would not have managed to have this English accent anyway ! ”