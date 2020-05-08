Discover the story behind the hit “My Heart Will Go On” by Céline Dion

Oscar 1998. “I began to feel at this moment that My Heart Will Go On would be part of the rest of my life.” This evening (our photo)Céline Dion door certainly a necklace “Heart of The ocean” to more than 20 million euros, but it is his interpretation that warms the room.

My Heart Will Go On. This legendary song, which became a new love anthem in the Atlantic world, embodies both the film Titanic that its two main performers: Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio.

However, this title 100% recognizable from the first note, the canadian singer didn’t want! The story says that this is René Angélil himself, who had to convince his artist and wife, of the sing.

We are in 1997. The notoriety of Celine Dion is more to do. In France, his collaboration with Jean-Jacques Goldman in 1995 (Of them) broke sales records. Across the Atlantic, his album Falling Into Youreleased in 1996, the has dedicated planetary star.

Enya, first choice for the soundtrack titanic

During this time in Hollywood, James Cameron is finalizing editing, post prod… in his movie Titanic. All the world knows. And everyone thinks that this will be a turnip.

He wanted Enya to the soundtrack, the Irish has declined. It is to the composer of the music from Braveheart, James Horner, the filmmaker turns. With a prerequisite: there is no song.

“But James Horner himself, think that the theme that accompanies the film makes a good song, which he wrote the lyrics with Will Jennings” says Paul Farberman.

The latter has just resigned from his position as vice-president of 20th Century Fox to go to work with… René Angélil and Céline Dion. It is through him that the producer and his muse, already well established on the american territory (where she is about to release her fifth album in the US) are approached to interpret the theme.

Except that Cameron doesn’t want a song. And that Celine Dion is… skeptical and does not want to interpret it. It has already paid to the game’s theme of a filmBecause You Loved Me for Personal and confidentiala year earlier).

“When Rene suggested that we go make a model in New York, I wanted to kill him…” says even the artist.

Oscar for best original song

The mock-up? One take, while the singer herself is not necessarily satisfied. This will be the only professional recording of the song. James Horner manages to convince James Cameron.

At the same time, a version was recorded for the album personally by the artist. More pop, but made from the same vocal track.The soundtrack of the film and the album Lets Talk About Love Cécile Dion released at the same time, the November 18, 1997. A month before the release of the film.

The triumph of Titanicwashes away the last resistance. According to John Doelp, executive producer of albums in English of Céline Dion, more than 30 million copies of each album were sold in the world: 60 million people have bought this song.

Nominated for an academy award, the title won the statuette for best original song 1997.

About this song, the Rose of the film, Kate Winslet, reportedly said that it gave him the urge to vomit so the title followed him everywhere, in spite of itself. Celine Dion is said to have replied: “A chance that she didn’t have to sing it!”

