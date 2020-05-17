Discover Tokyo from the home

Here are tips on how to make maki rolls to the sound of songs J-Pop, with an eye on the webcams that show Tokyo live.

Few countries see the new technology with as much enthusiasm as the Japanese. And few cities are as avant-garde as Tokyo. The japanese capital offers a wide range of virtual trips, in this time confined, you can discover some of its main tourist attractions without leaving our sofa.

Virtual tours : the museum at mount Fuji

The magnificent Tokyo national museum, for example, provides a large part of his catalogue of works on its website and on a mobile app, which includes a 30-minute walk in the Gallery of treasures of Horyuji. The Google platform Arts & Culture gives us access to the observatory of the iconic Tokyo tower, built in 1958 and the form of which recalls the Eiffel tower, from where you can observe the city. In addition, the cameras installed in other parts of the metropolis broadcast images in real time on YouTube : the page WebcamTaxi brings together a large number of them. Thus, we can see the cherry trees in flowers of the aisle Chidori-ga-fuchi, the spectacular silhouette of the city that is drawn in beyond the Rainbow Bridge and the temple of Honmon-ji temple of the district Ikegami. But there’s no place we appears strange as the mount Fuji, which one can observe all the magnificence in eight separate angles thanks to the images broadcast live on Fujisan Watcher.

A movie : Lost in Translation

No western film has managed to portray the different faces of Tokyo with the precision that has been able to find Sofia Coppola in Lost in Translation (2003). The bucolic walks to Scarlett Johansson and her escaped with Bill Murray go to the hotel sanitized Park Hyatt to the futuristic atmosphere of the neighborhoods colorful Shinjuku and Shibuya (and its famous

[…]