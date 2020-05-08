Discover why Will Smith has started the year by saying “dunkerque”

Will Smith, it is what it is. The american star who makes the rounds of the trays these last days in France, with Martin Lawrence for the release of the third installment of Bad Boys (January 22 rooms) found herself on the chain binomial Youtube star, Mcfly & Carlito. At the outset, they admit that they do not believe their ears. But this has really happened, at the Ritz.

The stars of Youtube versus the american star : this gives a small video first time ever on the net and already viewed more than 450,000 times since its launch this Sunday morning. The four gathered at the Ritz and guess what, they ate the cake. But not only the classic frangipane or apple. The each other rather well-made things with several cakes for you to discover. And this is how Will Smith has tasted the ” Dunkerque “, and yes.

“That is good ”

Better, he liked it. If, if. While he had already to slip a hand galette frangipane and another brioche of the kings, Will Smith has enjoyed its share of Dunkerque. ” This one is good. I’m not a fan of crunchy at the top but the cake is good. It is like the topping of a cream pie “And bingo, the american star has fallen to the bean.

It leaves you however discover the bet that, Mcfly and Carlito had booked…



