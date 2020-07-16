Disfigured by a dog that was attacking his sister, Hollywood pays tribute to a “little hero” 6 years ago

The child who lives with his family in the united States, is, in effect, interposed between his little sister of 4 years and the dog is going to attack, reports CNN. Severely bitten in the face by the animal

“I’m not an Avenger, but I know a super-hero when I see one. I only hope I’m half the value in my life than you, Bridger.” It is with these words that the american actress Anne Hathaway has hailed the heroic act of the little Bridger Walker, 6 years old, in a message posted on his account Instagram.

The child who lives with his family in the state of Wyoming, in the north-west of the united States, is, in effect, interposed between his little sister of 4 years and the dog is going to attack, reports CNN. Severely bitten in the face by the animal, Bridger is able to protect his sister. But he has been disfigured by the attack and had to undergo surgery for more than two hours and installation is required 90 stitches, according to the parents of the child.

The stars and the anonymous, mobilize

The family of Bridger decided to tell his story in social networks. Her aunt asked to the actors in the movie the Avenger, whose child is a fan. Next to Anne Hathaway, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Evans, the three actors of the film, many of them anonymous have wanted to recognize the bravery of the Bridger Walker, offering gifts. The aunt of the victim responded that it was better to send stones, Bridger is passionate about geology – or provide financial support to the associations of veterans.