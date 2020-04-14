Disney + : 10 best series Disney Channel to see on the platform – News Series to TV

The arrival of the platform Disney+ provides a nostalgic review of the series worship broadcast on the Disney Channel. Find the best series that feel good nostalgia of Phenomenon Raven to Phineas and Ferb through The Recess.

Screenshot Disney

Kim Possible (2002)

From the age of 8

In the vein of Buffy the vampire slayer and Alias, Kim Possible is an animated series that follows the adventures of a teenage girl in a normal appearance, but which, however, is a double life of a spy. When his beeper sounds, Kim Possible, for which nothing is impossible, swapped his costume pompom girl for his holding of a secret agent to fight enemies crazy. It is with the help of his best friend Robin Trépide and the little creature Rufus to carry out its missions. His adventures that make it famous in the whole world does not bring a great popularity to the school, and the adolescent often has difficulty reconciling her two lives. Kim Possible is a series that mixes genres between the spying, the adventure and the side teen drama. It features a heroine inspiring and deals with themes of friendship and responsibility with a hint of feminism.

Recess (1997)

From the age of 8

Cartoon worship, The Recess followed, as its name indicates, the interactions and activities of students and teachers at a primary school during breaks recreation in between classes. Among them, a band of six friends with good character : the leader, T. J. Detweiler, the athlete Vince LaSalle, the hothead Ashley Spinelli, the teddy bear Mikey Blumberg, the clumsy Gus Griswald and the immensely talented Gretchen Grundler. Together, they are enjoying their playground and see it as a wonderful playground full of the best tricks and pranks to do to the other. But the court, led by King Bob, is the theatre of a real rebellion constructive against adults and social norms in sometimes repressive and enables students to develop their individualities with a sense of humor and kindness.

Phenomenon Raven (2003)

From the age of 12

Phenomenon Raven has propelled the actress Raven-Symoné in this series for teens, offbeat, hilarious, and family. It showcases Raven Baxter, a teenage girl passionate about fashion with visions allow him to see into the future. In each episode, she has a vision of a disaster that she tries by all means to avoid or an omen happy that she always ends up disrupt. It can count on the support of her best friends, Chelsea, and Eddy, and his family consisting of his parents, Victor and Tania and his little brother Cory. Phenomenon Raven quickly became a cult series for its tone wacky and the universal themes about adolescence that are addressed. In 2016, Raven resumed his role in the series derived by Raven when the young woman became a divorced mother of two children, one of whom has visions like her.

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

From the age of 8

In the fictional town boring, of Danville, Phineas and Ferb are two half-brothers who want to occupy themselves during their summer vacation. They are trying experiments and create scientific inventions wacky that call their big sister Candace, who tries desperately to swing their mother. Three of them were squabbling so much that they do not even realize that their platypus Perry is actually a secret agent who fights the professor Heinz Doofenshmirtz, ready to do anything to control the world. Behind the side of satire and pop of the series hides a deeper message, and melancholy that makes Phineas and Ferb a cartoon with a cult.

Hannah Montana (2006)

From 10 years old

Hannah Montana this is the series to Disney, which revealed the singer Miley Cyrus. The latter embodies a young as a pre-teen who leads a double life : as a young normal girl by day and pop star by the name of Hannah Montana at night. Forced to hide his true identity to protect his life and his career, Miley/Hannah can count on the support of his father, embodied by his own father, Billy Ray Cyrus, the country singer, his brother Jackson and his friends Lily and Oliver. The success of the series has allowed Miley Cyrus to enjoy her career as Hannah Montana, who has become a true phenomenon, before embarking on a career with his true identity.

The wizards of Waverly Place (2007)

From 10 years old

The Wizards of Waverly Place, one of the longest series of the Disney Channel, has revealed the singer and actress Selena Gomez. She played Alex Russo, a witch who lives with her family in Manhattan. His father gave up his powers to marry her mother’s deadly, but it teaches the art of magic to his daughter and her two brothers Justin and Max to succeed him in their lineage magic. Rebellious, intelligent, and passionate, Alex spends his time playing and sometimes uses magic for personal gain. Modern, funny, and well written, The Wizards of Waverly Place is part of the series the Disney Channel cult.

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

From the age of 12

Featuring the actress and singer Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire is a series for teens that has marked his time on the Disney Channel because it addressed all the problems faced by young girls with a quirky humor. Anxious and shy, Lizzie tells of her everyday life through his alter-ego in the 2D drawing that says out loud that she thinks everything down. To survive the trials of college, the first emotions and the confrontations with the parents and especially his little brother rowdy, Lizzie can turn to her best friends Miranda and Gordo. Lizzie McGuire will soon have a sequel in the series that would follow the character to adulthood.

Memories of Gravity Falls (2012)

From the age of 8

When twins Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent on vacation at their great uncle Stan in Gravity Falls, they think their summer is totally wasted. However, they will discover the Hut to the Mysteries, the museum of weird to Stan which is a real tourist trap. Very curious, Dipper and Mabel will travel every nook and cranny of Gravity Falls with new friends to discover the many secrets of this mysterious city. This strange environment becomes the scene of wild adventures for the twins who will eventually get the best of summers. Memories of Gravity Falls is a series of refreshing that tickles our nostalgic side and the spirit of our investigator.

Tic and Tac, the ranger (1989)

From the age of 8

In this animated series, the famous characters Tic and Tac put in place an Agency All Risks to help the victims of machinations. The two small squirrels brave are accompanied in their missions by Gadget, a mouse, handyman, Ruzor, a small fly green and Jack is the Strong one, a big male mice moustachue. Their main enemy is the big cat Catox, a gangster genius of the crime. Tic and Tac, the ranger is a series inspired by the adventures of Bernard and Bianca to the spirit of inquiry, adventure, and rescue of victims of crimes.

The life of palace of Zack and Cody (2005)

From the age of 8

After Friends and before Riverdale, Cole Sprouse was the hero of the series, the life of palace of Zack and Cody with his twin brother Dylan. They embody Zack and Cody who live with their mother a singer at the palace Tipton in Boston. The luxury hotel becomes the playground of two brothers who are not afraid to annoy the staff and residents of Tipton, such as London, the daughter of the owner of riches, Maddie, one of my employees or even Esteban, one of the jacks. But Zack and Cody are often confronted with the director, Mr Moseby who tries to calm him down. The twins Sprouse were treated to another series in 2008 on their characters : The life of cruise of Zack and Cody, which takes place on an ocean liner cruise.

Other series Disney (broadcast in syndication on ABC, Disney XD or Disney Channel at the time) to see on Disney+ : Band at Scrooge, Doug, Gargoyles, on the borders of the strange, Good luck Charlie, Austin & Ally, Agent, KC,…