Disney+ : $ 55 million d abonns, and (finally) a heroes gay

Published the 27-05-2020

by

Nolwenn Guengant

Out Pixar studios is available for a few days on Disney+, a platform competing with Netflix (183 million abonns). It deals with a sensitive subject : the coming-out. In life, Greg has a great love and a rowdy little dog. But all this happiness is left by a secret. Until the day o, with the help of his clever dog, and a bit of magic, Greg is going to understand that he has nothing to hide.

Disney point the finger

In 2015, the association GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) has noted that on 11 films Disney released in 2015, not a single one showed a character is LGBTQ+. In 2017, small rvolution : in the new version of La Belle et La Bte with Emma Watson, Crazy (acolyte of Gaston) is openly gay. The film is censur in several countries. In march 2020, In Before (Pixar) puts in scene a policire homosexual but this is again a secondary character. This film has also t censur in various countries. Online Out on Disney+ – account which governs about 55 million abonns in the world – is, therefore, an advance not least. Out part of the program SparkShorts cr by Pixar and which allows its artists to enforce courts-mtrages. The firm of american offers them a great freedom and imposes few constraints if there is a budget serr.