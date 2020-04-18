Disney + : a remake of “Robin hood” in preparation on the platform

Since its first adaptation in cartoon in 1974, “Robin hood” has had many re-interpretations in film. A few days ago, the “Hollywood Reporter” announced that Disney + provided for a remake of the classic adventure, combining live action and animation.

Launched on 7 April in France, Disney + has established itself in the world of streaming media by offering access to its greatest classics, but also films most modern straight out of its hollywood studios. To expand its catalog, Disney + announced a few days ago in the” Hollywood Reporter “preparing for a remake of” Robin hood “, with real images and synthetic images.

Out of the Disney studios in 1974, “Robin hood” was the last animated feature film to be approved by Walt Disney himself before his death. The remake will be directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, director of ” Blindspotting “, and written by Kari Granlund, the controls of the remake of ” lady and The tramp “. Illustrated classic will keep its appearance as a musical comedy, and it will continue, of course, the image of a fox, and to interpret the inevitable bandit of Sherwood forest.

Succeed in the challenge of the credibility of the characters

The challenge of this remake will, however, make credible these animals to the behaviors of humans. In December 2019, when the output of the ” Cats “, the adaptation of the musical worship, with Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, James Corden, the special effects and the anthropomorphism missed the film had been strongly criticized. Many had then spoken of a ” disaster “.

Signed before the outbreak of coronavirus, the contract around this remake is for the moment only at the stage of pre-production. No release date is known at this time and no name has been provided as to the actors who lend their voices to characters in ” Robin hood “.

In the meantime, the original version of the movie is available on Disney +.