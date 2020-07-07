Disney : According to this theory Vaiana, the heroine would be dead for a large part of the movie

While Disney is planning for the remake of the cartoon ancient cults as Pocahontasthe franchise of Mickey ears also focuses on the cinema of animation to the contemporary. In 2016, fans of Disney have been able to discover Vaiana, the legend of the end of the worlda cartoon series that tells the story of a teenage girl, full of character, part in the sea to discover who she really is. If this movie is nothing like the other feature films of Disney – in which a princess is in trouble in order to be saved by a knight – it might also have its share of shade according to this theory posted on Reddit. In fact, the latter suggests that the Vaiana would be dead during a large part of the movie.

And the heroine could be part of “the other side” from the beginning of the story, when she asks you to help the ocean. After application, Vaiana was swept away by a storm, causing it to be on an island occupied by Maui, a demi-god played by Dwayne Johnson. The theory is that this island is not anchored in our reality, but in a world of mystical, spiritual, in which live the ancestors of Vaiana. After that the user behind this hypothesis, the heroine was not able to land on the island, and as she also died. This could be the reason why Vaiana does not interact with any human “normal” until Fiti back in the real world at the end of your search. She can talk with his grandmother after crossing the storm, so that she, too, is dead.

The fact that Vaiana taking advantage of the supernatural powers of super-hero – like resistance to evil and the damage would be more proof of his death. Be in the spiritual world, she can not be touched ! The heroine has been injured after being struck by a rock while trying to escape from the cave of Maui, and, again, the theorist has an explanation : this element is justified by an experience of pain is psychosomatic (she knew that it was going to hurt, then she felt the injury). If this theory is true, this would mean that Vaiana is reborn from its ashes after having brought peace to the seas and was successful in his search : he discovered that she was in truth. It remains to be seen the interpretation of the course of the Vaiana you want to do, but the truth is that this hypothesis is particularly compelling. After Mulan and The Little Mermaidit is Hercules who will be entitled to a remake in live-action Disney, and this is what we want to absolutely see it in the cinema !