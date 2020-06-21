Disney already the development of the season 3 of “The Mandalorian”

Mark Ruffalo chooses his colleagues heroes MCU original when asked to build their dream Avengers team. The actor was not the source choice to play Bruce Banner / the Hulk, because he has replaced Edward Norton in Louis Terrier The incredible Hulk. However, the role is primarily associated with him, because he continued to play the role since its creation in 2012. The Avengers until last year The avengers: the End of the game.

At the time that Ruffalo has joined the MCU, the team of the Avengers franchise was already complete; every one of his fellow players had already played in phase 1 that is not him. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans) all had their films solo, while that of the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) were involved in some of these independent projects. Ruffalo’s Hulk was treated as a continuation of Norton without any mention of the review. Since this is essentially a part of the founding team of the hero of the universe, it is not surprising that he chooses his team origin when he was asked to form his dream team of the Avengers.

Citing a fun game EW where the store is asking the public to build his own team of Avengers, with limited funds and each hero is labelled with a price, Ruffalo has simply asked for more “dollars”, so he could choose the six original. He, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and hawkeye are considered the main characters (with the exception of hawk-eye, which has a notch in the network, and so the money is not enough for the whole world to choose from. Check out his full tweet below:

The creators of the game do not explain really what is the logic behind the position of their heroes. This does not seem to be based on power, that would have been more logical if one was building a team of the Avengers powerful but balanced since Witch Scarlet (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are on the bottom of the list. Can be based on the popularity. After all, the six Avengers, the originals are at the top of the list, and are without doubt the characters of the most popular of the MCU simply because people have spent more time with them. Thus, the public is more invested emotionally in your journey, individual and collective.

That said, the chances of seeing the six mightiest heroes of the Earth on the big screen are slim at this point. The avengers: the End of the game it marked the end of the road with half of them: Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoffs are dead for a greater cause, while Steve Rogers has finally decided to withdraw from the concert of super-heroes. Only Thor has a definite future in the film by Taika Waititi Thor: Love and thunder, with the next appearance of Clint Barton and Bruce Banner, the more likely it is that on the small screen.

The acclimation to a MCU can take a lot of time without the six original Avengersbut the hard truth is that some of them have had to leave the franchise for it to be sustainable. The characters and the actors who play them will not rejuvenate and the filming of these movies is rigorous and exhausting. In narrative terms, it is very important for Marvel Studios to prove that the franchise has problems, especially when people have begun to wonder if she had the courage to let go of their main players. Despite all this, the public can be assured that a new team was formed after the saga of Infinity, that is probably not going to be anytime soon.

