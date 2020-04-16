Disney announces new release dates for future Marvel movies

In the context of the epidemic today, Disney has decided to postpone the release of its film the headlights, which “ Black Widow “Marvel and adaptation in live-action” Mulan “that will be directed by Niki Caro.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow” does not come to pass, that on 6 November 2020, a date that was previously reserved for” The Eternals “the superhero movie that will see the appearance of Chloé Zhao, and has been pushed back to February 12, 2021. In addition, the schedule of films Marvel for 2021 and 2022 has also been reorganised :” Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “will be released on the 7th of may 2021 ;” Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “has been postponed to 5 November.” Thor: Love and Thunder “come to the cinema on February 18, 2022 and” Captain Marvel 2 “has been rescheduled for July 8, 2022. In contrast, the release date of” Black Panther 2 “Ryan Coogler has been maintained to may 8, 2022.

The movie Mulan, which will focus on the character of Liu Yifei was originally scheduled to come out on the 27th of march last, but was postponed to July 24, 2020, this change also delays” Jungle Cruise “the output of which has been extended to July 30, 201. We found Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the cast. In addition, the ” Free Guy “, the comedy of fantastic of 20th Century Studios in which Ryan Reynolds played the lead, was also postponed from 3 July to 11 December of this year.